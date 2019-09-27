USTR Funding Bill Calls For More Thoughtful Tariff Approach

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 3:26 PM EDT) -- The Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday approved a bill that will provide the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative with $54 million in funding, but also expressed reservations about the Trump administration's use of punitive tariffs. The USTR would receive $54 million in fiscal year 2020 funding under the bill, a $1 million increase from last year but $5 million shy of what the White House requested for the agency in February. In its report accompanying the bill, the committee issued a veiled warning about the aggressive tariff regime the USTR has helped carry out. "The committee urges USTR and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS