Amazon Extinguishes State Farm's Hoverboard Fire Suit

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge granted Amazon an early win Friday in a lawsuit filed by State Farm alleging the online retail giant is responsible for the sale of a third-party vendor's hoverboards that caught fire while charging and severely damaged the home of an insured party. In a 12-page order, U.S. District Judge James A. Teilborg agreed with Amazon.com Inc. that it merely provides services that connect customers to vendors and cannot be held liable as a "seller" or "manufacturer" and granted its motion for summary judgment, finding that Amazon has "little meaningful ability to inspect" items after receiving products from...

