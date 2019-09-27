Katten Closing 2 Offices As 9 Partners Move On

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP is closing two offices, one in Austin, Texas, and the other in the San Francisco Bay Area, and nine of the firm's environmental and workplace safety partners are leaving to join Baker Botts LLP, a person familiar with the matter told Law360 on Friday. Katten Muchin is closing its office in the San Francisco Bay Area along with one in Austin, Texas. Above, the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco skyline. (AP) The decision to close the Austin and Bay Area offices, home to two and three attorneys, respectively, was made as part of a strategic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS