Cannabis Patent Activity Surges Amid Industry Gold Rush

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The number of cannabis patents and applications has ramped up as companies look to secure their place in the rapidly growing industry, staking a claim on everything from vapes to cultivation techniques. But alongside the enthusiasm, there are lingering questions about how these patents will hold up over time. In 2017 and 2018, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued almost 250 cannabis patents, according to data analytics firm Magic Number. That was more than in the previous seven years combined. Last year also brought the first time a company attempted to enforce a cannabis patent in federal court. There is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS