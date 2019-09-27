Orchids Paper Ch. 11 Plan Calls For Liquidating Trust

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt specialty paper maker Orchids Paper Products Co. filed a Chapter 11 plan proposal Friday in Delaware that calls for the creation of a liquidating trust to pursue legal actions and provide recoveries for unsecured creditors. In the combined plan and disclosure statement, Orchids said it envisions the payment of its secured credit obligations from the proceeds of a $207 million asset sale to Cascades US Holding Inc. approved by the bankruptcy court in July, and the funding and creation of the trust to help boost payments to general unsecured creditors. The trust will be funded through an $825,000 settlement payment...

