Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The DOJ last month sued to block a $2.6 billion aluminum deal while employing a never-before-used option to have key aspects of a merger challenge settled by arbitration, a federal judge finally approved the agency's settlement for the CVS-Aetna merger, and insurance giant Fidelity National dropped its planned buy of real estate services provider Stewart Information under pressure from the FTC. Those actions are among the merger review highlights of September. Merger Challenges The U.S. Department of Justice sued to block aluminum giant Novelis Inc.'s planned $2.6 billion purchase of Aleris Corp. on Sept. 4 over concerns about the supply of...

