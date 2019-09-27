Wyden Calls For Investigation Into NRA’s Tax-Exempt Status

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Sen. Ron Wyden, the leading Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, on Friday called for the Internal Revenue Service to investigate the tax-exempt status of the National Rifle Association over its alleged misconduct. Wyden, of Oregon, the committee's ranking member, called for the IRS to review the NRA's tax-exempt status after his staff completed a report, which concluded that officials in the organization may have used tax-exempt funds in an attempt to personally enrich themselves during a 2015 trip to Moscow. “This report lays out in significant detail that the NRA lied about the 2015 delegation trip to Moscow,” Wyden said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS