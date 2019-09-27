Pa. AG Says He Supports Legalizing Recreational Cannabis

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro came out in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana on Friday, becoming the state's third top executive this week to throw his weight behind the idea of making the drug legal for adults over the age of 21. Shapiro announced his decision on Twitter, saying it was based on months of research and discussions with state law enforcement. He also said Pennsylvania must expunge the criminal records of nonviolent marijuana offenders and instead prioritize serious threats like the opioid crisis. "Continuing to criminalize adult personal marijuana use is a waste of limited law enforcement resources," Shapiro wrote....

