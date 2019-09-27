BMO Firms Pay $38M To End SEC's Conflict Of Interest Claims

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Two Bank of Montreal investment advisers have agreed to pay $38 million to settle the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's allegations that they violated conflict-of-interest rules and their fiduciary duties by selecting higher-cost investments that benefited the bank without informing clients, the SEC said Friday. The settlement comes after the SEC found that BMO Harris Financial Advisors Inc. and BMO Asset Management Corp. willfully violated multiple provisions of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and SEC federal regulations. According to the SEC, from July 2012 through March 2016, BMO Harris and BMO Asset Management invested roughly half of Managed Asset Allocation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS