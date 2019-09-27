Ex-Pierce Bainbridge Atty's Firing Suit A Muddle, Judge Says

Law360, New York (September 27, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge said Friday she had trouble following exactly what was being pled in an ex-partner's wrongful termination suit against the Pierce Bainbridge law firm, expressing frustration with the complaint during oral arguments. Manhattan Justice Andrea Masley interrupted Donald Lewis' counsel during dismissal arguments to agree with Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP that it was difficult to unwind which claims Lewis was making against which defendants in the complaint — a 96-page document that alleges 20 counts against 18 individuals and two firms, Pierce Bainbridge and Putney Twombly Hall & Hirson LLP. Lewis' counsel Neal Brickman...

