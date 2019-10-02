Post-Libor Rate Comes With Interest Accrual Concerns

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Alternative Reference Rates Committee, or ARRC, convened by the Federal Reserve in 2014, released its Recommendations Regarding More Robust Fallback Language for New Originations of LIBOR Syndicated Loans on April 25,[1] including a preferred successor to Libor as the benchmark interest rate for use in financing transactions, including syndicated lending and other credit products.[2] In its own words, "the ARRC has endeavored to deliver recommendations for contractual fallback language for new cash (non-derivatives) products with the goal of reducing the risk of serious market disruption following a LIBOR cessation.”[3] That recommended new benchmark is to be based on the Secured...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS