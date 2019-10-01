EPA Forced To Face Flint Residents' $4.5B Water Crisis Claims

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge refused to let the federal government go to the Sixth Circuit to argue it had immunity from claims brought by thousands of residents of Flint, Michigan, seeking roughly $4.5 billion over allegations that the government acted negligently during the city's lead in the water crisis. U.S. District Judge Linda Parker said Friday that there were too many factual issues in play to certify the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's request for an interlocutory appeal — a step reserved for "a controlling question of law." The federal government won't be able to argue on appeal that it has immunity...

