Jones Day Urges End To Married Attys' Family Leave Bias Suit

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 11:44 PM EDT) -- Jones Day implored a Washington, D.C., federal court Friday to throw out a suit brought by two married former associates claiming the firm's parental leave policy discriminates against fathers, slamming their claims as "meritless" and arguing its "generous leave policies are sex-neutral on their face and entirely lawful." Former associates Mark Savignac and Julia Sheketoff, who are representing themselves, say the firm's policy gives new biological mothers more paid leave than new biological fathers, in effect assigning gender roles to couples and supporting "sex-based stereotypes," according to their August complaint. Savignac alleges he was fired for complaining about the family leave policy....

