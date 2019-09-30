Fed. Circ. Is Sanctioning Government Theft, Celgene Warns

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit will be permitting the government to steal private property if it allows patents issued before the America Invents Act to undergo inter partes reviews, Celgene Corp. told the full court in a bid for rehearing. The Fifth Amendment’s takings clause bars the government from narrowing or eliminating the right to private property, like patents, without compensation. However, the Federal Circuit panel sanctioned such an unconstitutional taking when it allowed IPRs to retroactively apply to patents issued before the AIA, Celgene said Friday. “Because pre-AIA patents may be effective until at least 2031, if not thereafter, the impact of...

