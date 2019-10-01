Fintech Co. Must Pay £5.3M In IT Row, Fund Manager Says

Law360, London (October 1, 2019, 4:50 PM BST) -- Invesco has fought back against a claim of wrongful termination brought by a Dutch financial technology company after the fund manager pulled the plug on an IT project, arguing that the tech firm should instead be on the hook for £5.3 million ($6.5 million) in damages. Invesco Fund Managers Ltd has denied accusations made by Ohpen Operations in a £4.7 million dispute over a shelved IT project. The fund manager, which has hit the fintech company with a counterclaim, has argued in a defense filed at the High Court on Sept. 26 that the failed project was the result of Ohpen’s “gross negligence.” The fund manager...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS