Insurers Warn Of No-Deal Brexit Fallout For Drivers

Law360, London (September 30, 2019, 6:59 PM BST) -- Britons should start taking precautions with their car and travel insurance as the Brexit deadline looms, given the immediate consequences a disorderly exit from the European Union would have, an insurance group said. Any U.K. motorists planning on taking their car to Europe or driving it across the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will need a green card from their insurer to satisfy EU authorities that the car is insured, the Association of British Insurers said Friday. "With a 'no-deal['] Brexit still on the table, we want all insurance customers to know the facts about what this...

