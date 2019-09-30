Pitch Operator Warns £12M Tax Hole May Get Deeper

Law360, London (September 30, 2019, 2:29 PM BST) -- A British football pitch operator embroiled in an accounting scandal admitted Monday that a £12 million ($14.8 million) black hole on its balance sheet could be far larger as it removed its shares from public trading in London. Goals Soccer Centres PLC, a five-a-side football pitch operator, removed its shares from London’s AIM stock market for smaller companies on Monday after it failed to meet a deadline to publish its full-year results. The company failed to reach an agreement on how much it owes HM Revenue and Customs in unpaid value-added tax, the company's bosses, Michael Bolingbroke and Andy Anson, said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS