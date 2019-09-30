Pleas Postponed Again In Libyan Investment Fraud Case

Law360, London (September 30, 2019, 4:16 PM BST) -- A plea hearing for the former chief executive of FM Capital Partners and two other bankers accused of fraudulently racking up fees while managing a Libyan sovereign wealth fund was postponed on Monday. Judge Sally Cahill, sitting at Southwark Crown Court, adjourned a scheduled plea hearing for former FM Capital boss Frederic Marino, his one-time colleague Aurelien Bessot and Yoshiki Ohmura, a former banker with Julius Baer Group AG, until Nov. 18 . All three face charges of fraudulent trading, conspiracy to commit fraud by abuse of position and conspiracy to transfer criminal property, according to the indictment. The delay will...

