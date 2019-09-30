Three Firms Steer Sobi's $915M Dova Pharma Buy

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 1:44 PM EDT) -- Biopharmaceutical company Swedish Orphan Biovitrum said Monday that it has agreed to buy a clinical stage pharmaceutical company in a deal steered by Cravath Swaine & Moore, Mannheimer Swartling Advokatbyrå and Cooley that is valued at $915 million. Stockholm-based Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, or Sobi, said it has agreed to buy Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $27.50 per share and a $1.50 non-tradeable contingent value right that Dova shareholders will receive if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves Doptelet, a chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia treatment. Chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia is a complication brought on by chemotherapy that can cause decreased platelet levels in patients....

