Asset Managers Seek $100M For Alleged Asset Order Defiance

Law360, London (September 30, 2019, 7:51 PM BST) -- Two asset managers have served technology infrastructure provider Rolta Global with a $100 million summons for allegedly failing to comply with a Dutch court order that froze the Indian company's assets while the investment firms pursue multijurisdictional litigation over defaulted bonds. On Monday, Pinpoint Asset Management and Value Partners Group Ltd. said that they served a summons on Rolta Global BV and Kamal Singh, the chairman and chief executive officer of subsidiary Rolta India Ltd., to appear at a hearing Oct. 24 at the Amsterdam District Court in the Netherlands. The summons demands payment of $100 million as penalty for Rolta...

