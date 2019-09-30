Michigan E-Cig Ban Withstands Early Challenge

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Monday shot down a vaping company's attempt to block the state's flavored e-cigarette ban before it goes into effect this week, expressing doubts about the company's claims that the ban is unconstitutional and is preempted by federal policy. Mister E-Liquid, a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based manufacturer and vendor for e-cigarette liquid, or “vape juice,” said that the ban issued by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ignored the health benefits of vaping as compared to traditional cigarettes and would result in considerable economic losses for the company and the state at large. While questioning the company's claims, U.S. District...

