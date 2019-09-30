Canada Urged To Regulate CBD As Natural Health Supplement

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A Canadian wellness industry group has urged the country's health ministry to regulate cannabidiol products as natural health products and exempt them from the tight restrictions of the nation’s cannabis laws. The Canadian Health Food Association said in a letter to Health Canada released Monday that the regulator’s proposed addition of a “cannabis health products” category under the Cannabis Act would too tightly restrict access to the non-intoxicating supplements and stifle the growing market for therapeutic CBD-infused products. The proposed rules are intended to fill a gap in Canada’s cannabis laws that effectively bans the sale of cannabis drugs and supplements...

