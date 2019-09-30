New Council To Rate Crypto Assets On Securities Scale

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Top cryptocurrency companies announced the launch Monday of the Crypto Rating Council in an effort to address one of the most difficult legal questions in the cryptocurrency world: the classification of a crypto asset under U.S. federal securities law. The CRC will assign a rating of between 1 and 5 to cryptocurrencies, with 5 most closely resembling a security under federal law, the companies said. The council’s founding members are among the leaders in the digital asset world, including trading platforms Coinbase and Kraken, crypto custody company Anchorage and digital asset platform Circle. While the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS