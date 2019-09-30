FDA, DEA Collaborate On Warnings Over Opioid Sales

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration released their first joint warning letters Monday, targeting four online networks the agencies say are illegally marketing opioids. The networks, which run a total of 10 websites, are marketing unapproved and misbranded opioid medications that are potentially dangerous, according to the agencies. Some of the websites offered opioids online without a prescription, the agencies said, and people who buy opioids from illegal online pharmacies may have received counterfeit or contaminated medications. The networks also violated the Controlled Substances Act by not registering the online pharmacies with the DEA as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS