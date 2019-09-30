FTC Taking A Closer Look At $63B AbbVie-Allergan Deal

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission is seeking more details on the planned $63 billion merger of AbbVie and Allergan, a move both pharmaceutical companies called "expected" as they assured investors the deal is still on track to close in early 2020. "AbbVie and Allergan are cooperating fully with the FTC and continue to expect to close the transaction in early 2020," AbbVie said in a press release Friday, which was issued in tandem with a nearly identical announcement from Allergan. The request for additional information puts the FTC's review timeline on pause until a month after the commission finds the parties have complied...

