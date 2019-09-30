Burford Seeks Trader IDs Amid Short Seller Battle

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Litigation funder Burford Capital Ltd. told a London court on Friday that unlawful trading, called "spoofing" and "layering," in coordination with a short-seller attack slashed its stock value last month. Citing a Burford-commissioned expert report, the company said there was "clear evidence" that its shares were the target of "deliberate and abusive" manipulation coordinated with U.S.-based investment fund Muddy Waters Capital LLC. The company's petition to the court seeks so-called "Norwich Pharmacal" relief in the form of the trader identities and other data not otherwise available. Burford also told the court that it was considering bringing civil claims against those responsible,...

