Colo. Grower Ran Cannabis & Cattle Ponzi Scheme, SEC Says

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Denver cannabis company ran a sprawling marijuana and cattle Ponzi scheme with help from the CEO of a publicly traded dispensary chain, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in Colorado federal court. Mark Ray, the owner of Colorado-based Universal Herbs, Ron Throgmartin, CEO of dispensary Diego Pellicer, and retired nurse Reva Stachniw settled with the SEC shortly after the agency filed its civil complaint Monday. Ray allegedly moved as much as $140 million a month through companies he controlled under the guise of cattle and marijuana deals, while Throgmartin and Stachniw provided cover from investors and regulators....

