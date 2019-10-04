Legal Sector Employment Edged Downward In September

Law360 (October 4, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Employment in the legal industry dipped last month even as the overall U.S. economy added a healthy dose of new jobs, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released Friday. The number of jobs in legal services fell to 1,147,200 from 1,148,100, a drop of 0.07% overall, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report for September. The decline comes after a jump of 0.36% between July and August, which put jobs in the legal services sector at their highest point in a decade. The September dip for the legal industry was in contrast to most of the jobs numbers in...

