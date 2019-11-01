Legal Sector Jobs Edged Back Upward In October

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Employment in the legal industry ticked slightly upward in October after a September dip, though growth remained slower than the rate of job growth in the overall economy for the month, according to U.S. Department of Labor data released Friday. The number of jobs in the legal industry increased to 1,147,900 in October from 1,147,600 in September, a growth of 0.03%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report for September. The gains offset some of the modest losses reported in September, when the industry shed around 800 jobs, but does not bring the job numbers back to the highs seen over the...

