Oregon Health Agency Floats Vaping Ban To Governor

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Oregon may be the next state to ban vapes in response to the nationwide lung injury crisis, after the state's health agency recommended that the governor consider a six-month hold on all sales of vaping products, including those with cannabis. The policy proposals the Oregon Health Authority submitted on Friday to Gov. Kate Brown include implementing a half-year moratorium on all vaping sales — including online retail — within the state, as well as submitting a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban online sales and advertising of vaping products immediately. A spokesperson for Brown said Monday the policy...

