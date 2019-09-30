SEC Says Accountants Overstated IT Firm's Financials

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday announced it's beginning an investigation into an accounting firm that did work for a bankrupt and scandal-plagued IT company and has banned three of its accountants from practicing before the agency for several years. In two separate orders, the SEC said a hearing would take place within a month as it begins evaluating the evidence against Schulman Lobel Zand Katzen Williams & Blackman LLP over its work for Quadrant 4 System Corp. and what actions to take against the firm. At the same time, the agency said Schulman Lobel accountants Marla P. Manowitz,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS