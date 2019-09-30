Katy Creditors' Ch. 11 Lien Challenge Revived On Appeal

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Unsecured creditors of cleaning products maker Katy Industries Inc. got a second shot at their claims against the company's secured lenders Monday when a Delaware federal court judge reversed the dismissal of the committee's lien challenge and remanded it to the bankruptcy court for further proceedings. In an opinion from U.S. District Court Judge Leonard P. Stark, the federal court said a July 2017 sale order approving a $63 million transaction with Jansan Acquisition LLC explicitly preserved the ability of the committee of unsecured creditors to challenge the validity of the liens of secured lender Victory Park Capital Advisors LLC, which...

