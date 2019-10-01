The Top In-House Hires Of September

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Legal department hires and promotions during September included high-profile appointments at Guggenheim Partners, Estee Lauder and Airbnb. Here, Law360 looks at these and some of the other top in-house announcements from the past few weeks. Robert Khuzami Guggenheim Partners hired as its chief legal officer former Deputy Manhattan U.S. Attorney Robert Khuzami, who has also held high-profile positions at Kirkland & Ellis LLP, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Deutsche Bank. Along with his legal title at the financial services company, Khuzami, who led the case against President Donald Trump's longtime lawyer and political champion Michael Cohen, was named a managing partner...

