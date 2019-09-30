10th Circ. Council Rebukes District Judge For Sex Harassment

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit's disciplinary body has publicly rebuked a federal judge in Kansas, admonishing him for making sexually inappropriate remarks to court employees, carrying on an affair with a convicted felon and consistently showing up late for court proceedings. U.S. District Judge Carlos Murguia admitted to the misconduct, according to an order handed down on Monday by the Tenth Circuit's Judicial Council. The order also noted that Judge Murguia had apologized and offered to make amends. "Though my actions occurred several years ago, they harmed the victims, my family and my marriage," the judge said in a statement responding to the...

