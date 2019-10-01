Soda Investors Sue In Chancery Over Popped Ambitions

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A Malta-based investor in an out-of-business soda company filed a derivative suit in Delaware Chancery Court Monday accusing former directors of letting the company go flat and conspiring with a controlling stockholder that aimed to buy shares on the cheap. Stockholder Tonique Ltd. claims that the two former directors of the Veri Soda Group Inc. breached their fiduciary duty to the company and investors by conspiring with Veri's controlling shareholder group, which Tonique asserts then "engaged in a deliberate disinformation campaign to starve the company of funding to push out" the company's founders. Tonique is "indirectly owned" by Leonard Alexander Vereecken,...

