FDA Focus: What BakerHostetler's Practice Chair Is Watching

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The co-leader of BakerHostetler's U.S. Food and Drug Administration practice tells Law360 he’s alarmed by a surge of contaminated drugs, watching for possible legal challenges to government crackdowns on vaping and concerned that large drug compounders will shut down because of FDA restrictions. Lee Rosebush Lee Rosebush, a Washington, D.C.-based partner, has been with BakerHostetler since 2013. He previously practiced at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP and Epstein Becker Green, and prior to those law firm stints, he worked as a pharmacist at Walgreens and the Cleveland Clinic. Rosebush earned his law degree at the Case Western Reserve University School of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS