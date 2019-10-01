Senior Credit Suisse Exec Quits After Spying Scandal Probe

Law360, London (October 1, 2019, 12:26 PM BST) -- Credit Suisse’s chief operating officer resigned on Tuesday after an internal probe found he hired private detectives to spy on a former senior executive, who had left to join rival lender UBS. The Swiss bank announced that Pierre-Olivier Bouée has left with immediate effect after an internal investigation revealed he ordered the company’s head of global security services to track Iqbal Khan after he left the lender in July. Credit Suisse said the revelations, which include reports of an apparent suicide, have caused it "severe reputational damage." The internal investigation, carried out by Swiss law firm Homburger AG, found that Bouée...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS