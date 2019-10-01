Belgian Man To Plead Guilty In Scheme To Bilk US Law Firms

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 2:14 PM EDT) -- A Belgian national who was indicted by a federal grand jury for scamming law firms and charities by persuading them to wire him money has told the court he plans to change his plea to guilty. Aref Said asked Monday to schedule a hearing for him to change his plea, about a month before his trial was scheduled to begin on Nov. 4. The motion didn't include any details of a potential plea agreement or clarify whether Said is pleading guilty to all eight counts against him. Prosecutors declined to comment. Attorneys for Said didn't respond Tuesday to a request for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS