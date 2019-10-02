Debevoise Adds Jones Day Atty As Restructuring Co-Chair

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP has hired the former co-chair of Jones Day’s New York restructuring group to help lead its own restructuring practice, bolstering the firm’s presence in the bankruptcy world. Based in New York, Sidney Levinson joins Debevoise as partner with more than three decades of experience representing both debtors and creditors for airlines, sports leagues, energy and chemical companies, real estate firms and more, according to a Sept. 30 announcement. Levinson was previously the co-chair of Jones Day’s New York restructuring practice. At Debevoise, he’ll co-chair the firm’s restructuring practice alongside partner Natasha Labovitz, and said he hopes to...

