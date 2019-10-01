Coke Bottlers' 'Wildcat' Strike Was Illegal, NLRB Says

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- Workers at a Puerto Rican Coca-Cola bottler and beverage distributor lost federal labor law protection when they kept striking after finding out that their union opposed the walk-out, the National Labor Relations Board has ruled, reversing an Obama-era board decision that the so-called wildcat strike was protected. In a supplemental decision issued Monday, a three-member panel held that certain workers at CC1 Limited Partnership, which does business as Coca-Cola Puerto Rico Bottlers, lost protection of the National Labor Relations Act when they engaged in a wildcat strike, which occurs when union members hit the picket lines without union leadership's approval....

