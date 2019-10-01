Zydus Pins Its Patent Loss On Co-Defendant At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 9:26 PM EDT) -- Zydus urged the Federal Circuit on Tuesday to undo a ruling that the company infringed Amgen’s patent on a drug used to lower calcium levels in people on dialysis, saying the decision was wrongly based on erroneous evidence presented by one of Zydus’ co-defendants in the case. A Delaware federal judge consolidated Amgen Inc.’s suits over planned generic versions of Sensipar by Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC and Piramal Healthcare UK Limited into a single bench trial, ultimately finding that while Zydus infringed Amgen’s patent, Amneal and Piramal did not. The three defendants appeared at the same table in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS