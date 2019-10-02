What The Future Holds For Litigation Funding In The UK

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 1:49 PM EDT) -- There have been a lot of prominent headlines over the summer concerning the litigation funding industry, including most recently reports at the beginning of September that New York investment firm Fortress Investment Group would be acquiring 100% of the equity in Vannin Capital, one of the most well-known London-based funders. This and earlier reports will have done a great deal to raise the profile of litigation finance to commercial parties who previously may have known little about it. In the past five years, the industry has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry and the number of entrants in this investing arena has...

