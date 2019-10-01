US Output, Global Economy Slowing Amid Trade Tensions

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 1:29 PM EDT) -- A rising tide of trade restrictions, much of it fueled by the Trump administration’s aggressive use of tariffs, is beginning to put a crunch on both global trade flows and U.S. manufacturing output, according to data released Tuesday. The Trump administration has spent two years lobbing duties against China and other countries with the goal of fortifying the U.S. manufacturing base. But a report from the Institute for Supply Management put its September assessment of U.S. manufacturing at the lowest point in over a decade. “Global trade remains the most significant issue, as demonstrated by the contraction in new export orders...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS