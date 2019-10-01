Louisiana Steel Producer Hits Ch. 11 After Loan Default

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 11:21 AM EDT) -- A Louisiana steel production mill filed for Chapter 11 protection early Tuesday in Delaware, listing at least $50 million in liabilities and saying a default on its senior secured debt hampered its ability to operate. Bayou Steel BD Holdings LLC shuttered its mill in La Place, Louisiana, and laid off all 376 of its workers late Monday saying its cash flow was insufficient to continue acquiring materials needed to manufacture its steel products, according to a statement from the company. “This unfortunate situation was created by a severe lack in liquidity at the company, which resulted in a default with its...

