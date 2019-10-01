Fed. Circ. Tells PTAB To Let Honeywell File Correction Bid

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board erred in refusing to let Honeywell ask the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director to correct its air conditioning patent in a post-grant review, the Federal Circuit ruled Tuesday. In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel found that the PTAB improperly denied Honeywell permission to file a motion to the USPTO director to correct a supposed mistake on the priority chain of its patent, which covers compositions in air conditioning systems. Honeywell said that it had forgotten to include additional priority applications in the priority chain leading to the patent, which it said it had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS