Full Fed. Circ. Won't Revive Patent Tied To $4M US Bank Loss

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit on Tuesday said it won't consider reviving a Solutran Inc. checking systems patent, shooting down the company's bid to reclaim a $4.2 million infringement win against U.S. Bank. The Federal Circuit reversed the jury's infringement verdict in July, saying the patent is invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision. Solutran's rehearing petition claimed the court had ignored physical improvements that proved that patent wasn't abstract, but neither the panel nor en banc court were persuaded. The patent at issue covers a method in which data from a paper check is captured at a point of sale...

