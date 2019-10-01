2nd Circ. Pick Details Work On Contentious Trump Policies

Law360, Washington (October 1, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A White House lawyer tapped for the Second Circuit who drew liberal opposition and only tepid Republican support has provided new details about his work advising the Trump administration on issues including controversial immigration policies such as the "public charge" rule, asylum restrictions and border wall funding. After frustrating senators of both parties by dodging questions during his Sept. 11 confirmation hearing, Steven J. Menashi gave more specific information last week about his work in the White House counsel's office in responses to written questions from Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Menashi wrote that he gave legal advice about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS