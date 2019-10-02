Honigman's Work Must Source To Detroit, Mich. Justices Told

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Honigman LLP, in billing clients for “services rendered” in Detroit, has “performed” those services in Detroit and thus revenues from that work must be apportioned to the city, a lawyer for the city told the Michigan Supreme Court Wednesday. At oral argument before the Michigan justices in a case pitting a large Michigan firm against Michigan's largest city, Charles N. Raimi, representing the city, told the justices that the Michigan Court of Appeals erred in siding with Honigman, ruling that income from “services rendered” should be sourced to where the client received the services, not where the lawyers did the work....

