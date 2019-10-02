Hemp Processor Says It Lost $44M Over Worthless Seeds

Law360 (October 2, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky industrial hemp processor is suing an Oregon farm, saying it lost at least $44 million when the farm breached its purchase agreement and sold it mostly nonflowering, male hemp seeds instead of more lucrative female seeds. Elemental Processing LLC said in a complaint filed in Oregon state court in late September that HP Farms LLC knew the seeds were not feminized and would likely cause serious damage to Elemental and its farmers once they were planted. Elemental's suit includes one count of breach of contract and one count of fraud. Elemental said it entered into a purchase agreement with...

