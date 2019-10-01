Ponzi Schemer Rothstein Loses Appeal To Trim Sentence

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has affirmed federal prosecutors' ability to withdraw a motion supporting a reduction of convicted Ponzi schemer Scott Rothstein's 50-year sentence for his $1.2 billion scam, finding that his arguments lacked merit and asked the court to intrude on prosecutorial discretion. In a published opinion released Monday, the appeals court rejected the former South Florida attorney's contention that prosecutors did not have discretion to withdraw their motion recommending a reduction in his sentence because his plea agreement did not explicitly include a "right to withdraw." "As a general rule, the government has a 'power, not a duty, to file...

